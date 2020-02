Domestic shares ended lower on Friday, snapping four sessions of gains, as rising concerns about the economic impact from a coronavirus epidemic led to a downturn in global sentiment. The weakness was in line with Asian peers, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropping 0.7 percent, as the death toll from the coronavirus in China rose to 636.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also noted the risks posed by the coronavirus to global growth as it held rates steady on Thursday.

The Sensex lost 164.18 points, or 0.40 percent, to settle Friday's trade at 41,141.85. The Nifty fell by 39.65 points, or 0.33 percent, to end at 12,098.35.

The Nifty MidCap 100 index advanced 0.66 percent, while the banking gauge, Nifty Bank declined 0.33 percent.

Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index were Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Grasim, ending between 1.72 percent and 3.07 percent lower. Three out of the top five Nifty losers were auto stocks. The Nifty auto index ended 1 percent lower.

Reliance Industries, HDFC and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the losses on the Sensex.

Six out of the 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled lower, with the Nifty realty index ending 1.75 percent lower. Nifty Media and pharma, meanwhile, ended with most gains today.

In stock-specific action, Voltas ended 2 percent higher despite lower-than-estimates Q3 net profits.