Closing bell: Sensex ends 161 points lower, Nifty settles below 12,000; Bharti Infratel plunges over 11%

Updated : February 18, 2020 04:14 PM IST

The Nifty MidCap 100 index lost 0.56 percent, while the banking gauge, Nifty Bank declined 0.39 percent.
Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index were Bharti Infratel, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Hindalco, ending between 2.86 percent and 111.34 percent lower.
HDFC, Reliance and Bharti Airtel contributed the most to the losses on the Sensex.
