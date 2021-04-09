Closing Bell: Sensex ends 155 points lower, Nifty below 14,850; bank and energy sectors down 1%

Indian indices ended lower on Friday after a volatile session dragged mainly by banking and energy stocks, as a surge in COVID cases kept investors cautious after some states imposed new restrictions.

The Sensex ended 155 points lower at 14,591 while the Nifty fell 39 points to settle at 14,835.

"Domestic markets traded in a mild negative territory following weak global cues and increasing covid cases. Fall in the market was led by the private banks as concerns on the bank's asset quality spiked with increasing restrictions across states. Buying interest was seen in PSU Banks in hopes of finalisation of potential privatisation candidates. On the sectoral front, pharma stocks were the top gainers while broader markets continued to perform well," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Surging COVID-19 infections have threatened to disrupt the economic recovery in India and dragged its benchmarks from record highs hit in February. Total cases in the country jumped by another daily record on Friday. Karnataka became the latest to announce night curfews, imposing curbs in a number of districts with soaring COVID-19 cases.

Broader markets, however, continued to gain outperforming the benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap index was up 0.2 percent and the Nifty Smallcap index rose 0.5 percent for the day.

On the Nifty50 index, Cipla, Sun Pharma, HUL, Tech Mahindra, and Tata Consumer were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, UPL, Tata Steel, UltraTech cement and NTPC led the losses.

Among sectors, Nifty Bank and Nifty Energy fell the most, down over 1 percent each. Meanwhile, the metal index, the best performing sector this year with a 37 percent advance, slipped 0.6 percent.

However, gains in Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Bank, up 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively capped some losses. Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG, also added 0.8 percent each for the day.