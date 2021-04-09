Closing Bell: Sensex ends 155 points lower, Nifty below 14,850; bank and energy sectors down 1% Updated : April 09, 2021 03:48 PM IST The Sensex ended 155 points lower at 14,591 while the Nifty fell 39 points to settle at 14,835. The Nifty Midcap index was up 0.2 percent and the Nifty Smallcap index rose 0.5 percent for the day. Among sectors, Nifty Bank and Nifty Energy fell the most, down over 1 percent each. Published : April 09, 2021 03:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply