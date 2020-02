Domestic stock markets erased first half gains to settle Thursday's session on a negative note. The Sensex lost 152.88 points, or 0.37 percent, to settle Thursday's trade at 41,170.12. The Nifty declined by 45.05 points, or 0.37 percent, to end at 12,080.85. The Nifty MidCap 100 index, meanwhile, advanced 0.67 percent, while the banking gauge, Nifty Bank gained 0.34 percent on Thursday.

According to analysts, concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic on world economy kept investors on edge. Also, investors awaited more clarity on US President Donald Trump's statement ahead of his visit to India that the two countries were working on a major trade deal.

Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index were Cipla, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, TCS and Tech Mahindra, ending between 1.60 percent and 2.41 percent lower. Reliance Industries, TCS and HDFC bank contributed the most to the losses on the Sensex.

Five out of 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled lower, with the Nifty IT index ending 0.73 percent lower. PSU banking index gained the most amongst the indices. SBI and Bank of Baroda were the top gainers on PSU banking index.

In stock-specific actions, Escorts recovered 5 percent from lows as ED denied of any probe against the company. Adani Gas surged 15 percent after Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) approved TOTAL’s stake buy in the company. Max Financial gained on the reports of stake sale in life Insurance business to Axis Bank.

Market breadth was mildly in favour of gains, with 1,242 stocks settling higher and 1,277 ending lower on the BSE. On the NSE, 937 stocks advanced while 864 declined.

Nifty Midcap index gained 1 percent, while Nifty banking advanced 0.3 percent. The domestic markets will remain closed for Shivratri on Friday.