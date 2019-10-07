Closing Bell: Sensex ends 141 points lower, Nifty below 11,150; Yes Bank up 7%, BPCL down 5%
Updated : October 07, 2019 04:08 PM IST
Indian shares ended lower on Monday, following muted trade on Asian peers, led by losses in pharma, metal and OMC stocks.
The Sensex ended 141 points lower at 37,532, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 48 points to end the day at 11,126.
Nifty Pharma fell the most, down 3.4 percent, followed by Nifty Energy, Nifty Metal, and Nift Realty, down around 1.2 percent each.
