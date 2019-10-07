Closing Bell: Sensex ends 141 points lower, Nifty below 11,150; Yes Bank up 7%, BPCL down 5%

Indian shares ended lower on Monday, following muted trade on Asian peers, led by losses in pharma, metal and OMC stocks. The indices extended losses after RBI in its October monetary policy cut FY20 GDP growth forecast to 6.1 percent from 6.9 percent earlier.

Meanwhile, global stocks were little changed as broadly positive US jobs data quelled some fears about an economic slowdown, but nervousness over US-China trade talks persisted. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 percent, while, Japan's Nikkei opened higher but reversed course and fell 0.2 percent.

The Sensex ended 141 points lower at 37,532, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 48 points to end the day at 11,126. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap fell 0.3 percent and the Nifty Smallcap index shed 1.2 percent.

Yes Bank, Zee, Britannia, Axis Bank, and Nestle were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while BPCL, JSW Steel, ONGC, UltraTech Cement, and Cipla led the losses.

Sectoral indices were mixed for the day. Nifty Pharma fell the most, down 3.4 percent, followed by Nifty Energy, Nifty Metal, and Nift Realty, down around 1.2 percent each. Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty IT, and Nifty Auto also witnessed selling during the day. Meanwhile, Nifty Media and Nifty Private Bank were among the top gaining sectors.

Yes Bank shares surged 7.6 percent following reports that the private lender is in talks with global private equity firms and major technology companies like Microsoft for a large stake sale.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose 5.6 percent, after falling 14 percent in intraday deals as promoter Essel Media disclosed pledge creation on 10.71 percent equity with VTB Capital, which is for loan agreement executed on September 4, 2017.

Pharma stocks were under pressure with Nifty Pharma down over 3 percent dragged bu Aurobindo Pharma and Glenmark Pharma amid USFDA woes.

Aurobindo Pharma plunged over 20 percent on reports that the company had received USFDA's adverse observation for its unit-7. Glenmark Pharma tanked nearly 10 percent after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued a warning letter to the company's Baddi facility.

Meanwhile, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) fell over 5 percent after CLSA maintained its sell call on the stock with a target price of Rs 300, implying a 42 percent downside from current levels.