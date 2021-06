Indian shares ended lower on Friday dragged mainly by heavyweight banking stocks after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the status quo on interest rates as expected. The repo rate was unchanged at 4 percent for the sixth consecutive time in the policy announcement. It also unveiled liquidity support measures, with investors focusing on rising inflationary pressures.

The Sensex ended 132 points lower at 52,100 while the Nifty fell 20 points to settle at 15,670. For the week, both the benchmarks rose over a percent each. This is the third straight week of gains for the Indian markets.

However, the sentiment was weighed as the central bank cut FY22 GDP forecast to 9.5 percent from 10.5 percent earlier.

The country's benchmark 10-year bond yield was nearly flat after the decision, while the Indian rupee depreciated to 73.1175 against the dollar before clawing back to 73.02.

On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, Grasim, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India and ONGC were the top gainers while Nestle, Hindalco, SBI, HDFC Bank, Bank and Axis Bank led the losses.

Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Among sectors, the banking index fell the most, almost 1 percent while fin services and FMCG sectors were also in the red, down 0.2 percent each. However, some losses were capped by gains in metal, auto and realty indices. Nifty Metal rose over a percent and Nifty Auto added 0.9 percent for the day.