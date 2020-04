Indian shares ended 4 percent on Wednesday, the first trading session of FY21, as the number of domestic coronavirus cases increased even as a 21-day lockdown remained in force. India has had 1,637 coronavirus cases and 38 deaths due to the disease.

The Sensex ended 1,203 points lower at 28,265, while the Nifty fell 344 points to settle at 8,254.

Many manufacturing operations in India were forced to halt to contain the spread of the virus and production has seen a decline, especially among automakers, with the outbreak affecting supply chains. The lockdown is scheduled to end around mid April, just as the corporate earnings season begins. The government said it had no plans to extend the lockdown.

Rating agency S&P Global on Monday cut its estimate for the country’s economic growth for the full year ending 2021 to 3.5 percent from 5.2 percent.

All sectors were trading in the red on Wednesday with IT stocks and banks leading declines. Nifty IT tanked 5.5 percent while Nifty Bank shed 4.9 percent for the day. Nifty Fin Services was also down 4 percent and Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma also declined around 2 percent. Nifty FMCG lost 3.5 percent.

Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, and Titan were the only gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, TCS, Axis Bank, and UPL led the losses.