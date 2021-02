India’s benchmark index rose 2.5 percent higher to end at record close on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as investors cheered budget announcements to propel a recovery in the pandemic-hit economy. Gains in the domestic indices were mainly led by banking, financial, infra and auto stocks.

The Sensex ended 1,197 points higher at 49,798 while the Nifty rose 366 points to settle at 14,648. Broader markets also surged for the day with the midcap index up 2.5 percent and smallcap index up 1.2 percent.

"Start of a new rally is noticed in sectors like banking, infra and auto, supported by a renewed traction provided by a growth-oriented budget. After consecutive selling by FPIs last week, the market witnessed a reversal in trend becoming net buyers post the budget. Positive global sentiments ahead a new US COVID support bill also lifted the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, Shree Cements, SBI, UltraTech Cement, and UPL were the top gainers while HDFC Life, Bajaj Finserv, Hero Moto, Titan and HUL led the losses.

All sectors also witnessed massive buying during the day with Nifty Auto surging the most, up 4 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Fin services indices jumped over 3 percent each and IT, metal, and Pharma sectors rose around 2 percent each. Nifty Realty also rallied 3.7 percent for the day on the affordable housing push in the Budget.