Market

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 1,066 points lower, Nifty below 11,700; financials, IT stocks drag

Updated : October 15, 2020 03:38 PM IST

The Sensex ended 1,066 points lower at 39,728 while the Nifty lost 290 points to settle at 11,680.

Broader markets also fell with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down over 1.5-2 percent.