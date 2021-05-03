Closing bell: Sensex drops over 60 points; Nifty settles at 14,634

Domestic stock markets recovered to settle on a flat note with financials relatively underperforming on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex index ended 63.84 points or 0.13 percent down at 48,718.52, while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark closed 3.05 points or 0.02 percent up at 14,634.15.

Overall, Sensex gained 690 points and Nifty 218 points from the day’s low, while the midcap index rose by 328 points and Nifty bank by 559 points from lows.

Titan was the top loser in the Sensex pack, dropping over 4 percent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, ONGC, ITC and ICICI Bank. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, HUL, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and NTPC were among the gainers.

Top percentage losers on the 50-scrip index were Titan, IndusInd bank, Reliance, Axis Bank and BPCL, ending between 4.56 percent and 1.34 percent lower.

Six out of twelve sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled lower, with the Nifty private bank index ending 1.11 percent lower.

”Domestic equities recovered sharply from day’s low despite weak global cues. While growing uncertainties about collection efficiency and asset quality of banks/NBFCs dragged heavyweight financials, strong buying in FMCG and Metals supported the recovery in markets,” Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities was quoted as saying in PTI report.