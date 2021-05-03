Closing bell: Sensex drops over 60 points; Nifty settles at 14,634 Updated : May 03, 2021 04:12:32 IST Domestic stock markets settled on a flat note on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex index ended 63.84 points or 0.13 percent down at 48,718.52, while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark closed 3.05 points or 0.02 percent up at 14,634.15. Published : May 03, 2021 03:39 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply