The Indian benchmark indices ended sharply lower on Monday as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and new restrictions imposed in various states spooked investors. The Sensex slipped 870.51 points, or 1.74 percent, to 49,159.32, while the Nifty ended 229.55 points, or 1.54 percent lower at 14,637.80.

Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices ended over 1 percent lower each.

Heavy selling was witnessed in banks, auto, FMCG, realty and financial sectors.

Buying was witnessed in Nifty IT and Nifty Metal indices.

On the Nifty50, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers, while HCL Technologies, TCS, Wipro, Britannia Industries and Infosys were the top gainers.

”The market witnessed a huge sell-off today as India’s second wave of COVID-19 is getting bigger than anticipated and is expected to ruin the pace of economic recovery. High valuation added further concern due to a possible downgrade in Q1FY22 earnings,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

A policy decision in the upcoming MPC announcement and Q4 earnings will define the market volatility in the coming days, he added.