Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • Closing Bell: Sensex drops 18 points, Nifty ends below 15,850

    Closing Bell: Sensex drops 18 points, Nifty ends below 15,850

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    The Sensex ended 18 points lower at 52,816, and the Nifty fell 16 points to settle at 15,818.

    Closing Bell: Sensex drops 18 points, Nifty ends below 15,850
    Indian indices gave up some of the intraday gains after hitting fresh record highs and ended marginally lower on Tuesday. The fall was triggered by selling in auto, IT,  and pharma stocks.
    The sentiment was also lower as broader Asian markets struggled for direction after the Australian central bank’s interest rate decision.
    The Sensex ended 18 points lower at 52,816, and the Nifty fell 16 points to settle at 15,818.
    Meanwhile broader markets also ended the day in the red, with the midcap index down 0.05 percent and smallcap index down 0.66 percent. The last hour fall leads market breadth to turn in favour of declines. The advance-decline ratio stands at 3:4.
    On the Nifty50 index,  Ultratech Cement, Shree Cement, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and SBI Life were the top gainers. And Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Coal India, TCS, and Mahindra & Mahindra led the losses.
    Nifty Bank surged over 1 percent on Tuesday, following by Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank, and Nifty Media. HDFC Bank contributed nearly 90 percent to Nifty Bank's gain.
    On the other hand, Nifty Auto gave up 2 percent. Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank both shed over 1 percent and Nifty Metal, Pharma, Realty, and FMCG also ended the day in the red.
    In the last hour of trading on Tuesday, there were only sellers of Tata Motors shares after the company flagged chip supply shortage.
    The shares of AU Small  Finance Bank jumped over 8 percent after its June quarter business update showed higher deposits in the first quarter of 2021.
    Cement shares rose on demand recovery, with UltraTech and Shree Cement rising 3 percent each. Godrej Consumer ended the day at record highs as the stock continues to gain momentum.
    Internet technology company Info Edge India or DMart retail chain operator Avenue Supermarts is likely to be a part of the Nifty50 from the October series.
    The Indian rupee also witnessed sharp depreciation in June, after the US dollar strengthened significantly. The upmove in the greenback was driven by US Federal Reserve's hawkish shift surprise in June when policymakers signalled two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023.
    Indian bond yields jumped to near 4-month highs on Tuesday as the rally in the global crude oil prices raised worries about higher imported inflation. A selection of papers for this week’s bond buyback by RBI also disappointed the investors.
    The most-traded 6.64 percent 2035 bond was up 6 basis points at 6.79 percent. The 10-year bond was also up 6 bps at 6.15 percent – highest since April 16.
    (Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Rupee falls 24 paise to close at 74.55 against US dollar

    Next Article

    Cement stocks buzz on expectation of demand recovery

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,933.05 213.20 3.17
    Shree Cements27,769.10 781.50 2.90
    HDFC Bank1,534.70 39.25 2.62
    Bajaj Finance6,202.40 129.70 2.14
    Bajaj Finserv12,090.80 167.70 1.41
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,935.30 216.60 3.22
    HDFC Bank1,534.35 39.35 2.63
    Bajaj Finance6,203.45 131.60 2.17
    Bajaj Finserv12,094.45 169.80 1.42
    Kotak Mahindra1,754.75 23.15 1.34
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,933.05 213.20 3.17
    Shree Cements27,769.10 781.50 2.90
    HDFC Bank1,534.70 39.25 2.62
    Bajaj Finance6,202.40 129.70 2.14
    Bajaj Finserv12,090.80 167.70 1.41
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,935.30 216.60 3.22
    HDFC Bank1,534.35 39.35 2.63
    Bajaj Finance6,203.45 131.60 2.17
    Bajaj Finserv12,094.45 169.80 1.42
    Kotak Mahindra1,754.75 23.15 1.34

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.54250.24250.33
    Euro-Rupee88.20900.09600.11
    Pound-Rupee103.19200.34000.33
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67350.00400.60
    View More