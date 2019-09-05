Market
Closing Bell: Sensex down 80 points, Nifty at 10,848; Tata Motors surge 8%, Coal India up 7%
Updated : September 05, 2019 03:41 PM IST
Indian shares swung between gains and losses to end flat on Thursday as gains in metal, oil and gas and auto stocks capped losses in financials.
The Sensex ended 80 points lower at 36,644, while the broader Nifty50 index added 3 points to end the day at 10,848.
In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap rose 0.3 percent, while, the Nifty Smallcap index rose 0.8 percent.
