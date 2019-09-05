Closing Bell: Sensex down 80 points, Nifty at 10,848; Tata Motors surge 8%, Coal India up 7%

Indian shares swung between gains and losses to end flat on Thursday as gains in metal, oil and gas and auto stocks capped losses in financials. The Sensex ended 80 points lower at 36,644, while the broader Nifty50 index added 3 points to end the day at 10,848.

Meanwhile, the global sentiment was buoyed by hopes of progress in resolving the protracted US-China trade dispute after the two sides agreed to hold talks. The confirmation of the trade talks pushed MSCIâ€™s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.8 percent higher, while US stock futures jumped.

This added to the optimism sparked by Hong Kong withdrawing a contentious extradition bill and Britainâ€™s parliament putting the brakes on the nationâ€™s no-deal exit from the European Union.

In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap rose 0.3 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap index rose 0.8 percent.

Tata Motors, Coal India, ONGC, BPCL and Yes Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while HDFC, Indiabulls Housing, ICICI Bank, TCS and Kotak Mahindra led the losses.

Sectoral indices were mixed for the day. The Nifty Metal index gained 2.7 percent, while Nifty Auto and Nifty Energy added around 2 percent each. The Nifty CPSE gained nearly 4 percent, while the Nifty Pharma was up over 1 percent.

Meanwhile, selling was seen in banking indices. The Nifty Fin Services plunged over 1 percent, the Nifty Bank and the Nifty Private bank declined 0.7 percent each the and Nifty Realty shed 1.9 percent.