Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid volatility; broader markets outperform

The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty turned negative in the last hour of trading and closed marginally lower as select financial stocks weighed on the indices. A downtrend in the Asian peers did not help investor confidence either, as some major Asian indices were set for the worst month since March 2020.

The Sensex closed 66 points lower at 52,586 and the broader Nifty50 barometer closed 15 points lower at 15,763. The broader market indices outperformed the benchmarks as mid-caps closed 1.5 percent higher and small-caps closed half a percent higher. The market breadth favoured advances, with the advance-decline ratio at 5:4.

On the Nifty50 index, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Shree Cements, and Power Grid were the top gainers, and Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life, and SBI were the top losers.

Among NSE's sectoral gauges, Nifty Pharma surged nearly 4 percent, Nifty Media surged 2 percent, and Nifty Auto rose 1 percent. Nifty FMCG, IT, and Realty also ended the day in the green. But all the financial indices ended the day in the red.

On the IPO front, the offering of Rolex Rings has been subscribed 28.63 times so far on July 30, the last day of bidding. Investors have put in bids for 16.27 crore equity shares against an offer size of 56.85 lakh equity shares, as per the subscription data available on exchanges.

The Nifty Metal index -- whose components include metal giants Tata Steel, Vedanta, SAIL, Jindal Steel and Hindalco -- jumped as much as 1.02 percent today, a day after it clocked its biggest one-day jump in four months. Metal stocks were in focus amid strong earnings announcements and improved business outlook.