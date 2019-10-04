#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Closing Bell: Sensex down 433 points, Nifty below 11,200 as RBI lowers growth forecast; Zee down 6%

Updated : October 04, 2019 03:57 PM IST

Indian stocks erased morning gains to end over 1 percent lower on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced FY20 GDP growth target.
Among banks, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank fell between 2.7-3.6 percent.
The banking indices underperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Bank and the Nifty Private Bank down over 2 percent each.
