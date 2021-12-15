Closing Bell: Sensex down 330 points, Nifty at 17,220; Bajaj twins slide

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed lower for the fourth straight session as fears of a hawkish Fed sent headline indices slumping over half a percent. Fed is expected to announce it is speeding up the end of the support it lent to the economy during the pandemic. It might signal a turn to interest rate rises next year as a guard against inflation at near four-decade highs and announce faster wrapping up of bond purchases.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 57,788, falling 330 points . The index has lost over 1,000 points in the past four sessions. Another headline index, Nifty50 also declined 100 points to end at 17,220. The broader markets declined as well, as both midcaps and smallcaps slumped half a percent. The market breadth was in favour of declines with the advance-decline ratio at 2:3.

Among the sectoral gauges, realty stocks suffered the most, followed by financials, IT, media, and metal indices. Nifty Bank failed to hold the recovery and ended near the session's low, down over 105 points. Nifty Auto closed the day in the green, the only index to close as such.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, L&T led the gains, as each scrip rose over 1 to 3 percent. Over 36 Nifty stocks ended the day in the red, with Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, ITC, and BPCL leading the losses.

Globally too, the investors pressed pause to see what the Federal Reserve will do to dampen inflation. Over in Britain, inflation rose to a 10-year high, and the eyes are on how the Bank of England would react. Omicron, however, remains a wild card in the equation with the full impact of the new coronavirus variant as yet unclear, analysts said.

The STOXX index of 600 European companies was up half a percent at the last count. Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures held steady, having eased overnight.

Asian shares were flat to lower, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan easing half a percent in slow trade. Japan's Nikkei dithered either side of the flat and South Korea was little changed. Chinese blue chips fell over half a percent as coronavirus restrictions took a toll on retail sales in November, though industrial output did improve.

Oil prices declined after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant would dent the recovery in global fuel demand.

With inputs from Reuters