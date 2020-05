Indian indices trimmed losses but ended lower on Tuesday dragged by losses in index heavyweights RIL, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and HUL. Meanwhile, concerns over extension of lockdown post May 17 in India also weighed on the sentiment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will be addressing the nation at 8 pm today amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The Sensex ended 190 points lower at 31,371, while the Nifty fell 42 points to end at 9,196. Broader markets were also negative with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down around 0.5 percent each.

Globally, Asian shares also tumbled on growing worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections after the Chinese city where the pandemic originated reported its first new cases since its lockdown was lifted.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan stumbled more than 1 percent, snapping two straight sessions of gains. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was among the hardest hit, down 1.78 percent followed closely by Australia, off 1.24 percent. China's blue-chip CSI300 index was off 0.5 percent after the country's factory prices fell at the sharpest rate in four years in April, worse than analysts' expectations.

Back home, major sectors rebounded and ended the day in the green. Nifty Metal rose around 1.3 percent, while Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT added 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Nifty Auto was also up 0.7 percent. However, private banks and pharma sectors dragged the indices for the day.