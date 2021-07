Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed lower Wednesday even though the indices recovered half of the day's losses near the closing hours. Sectoral indices like financials and auto witnessed heavy amid weak global cues.

The Sensex lost 135 points to close at 52,443 and the Nifty50 index slumped 37 points to end the day at 15,709. Broader markets underperformed the benchmarks as both mid-caps and small-caps slumped half a percent.

To be updated.