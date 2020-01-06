Closing Bell: Sensex declines nearly 800 points, Nifty breaches 12,000; banks, metal fall most

Indian shares plunged nearly 2 percent on Monday as investors flocked to safe havens after tensions in the Middle East lifted crude oil prices. The sentiment was further dragged after rupee also hit its lowest level since November 14 and was last weaker by 0.36 percent to 72.06 against the dollar.

Crude oil prices rose a further 2 percent as rhetoric from the United States, Iran and Iraq fanned tensions in the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian general.

The Sensex ended 788 points lower at 40,677, its biggest fall in nearly a year, while the Nifty settled 234 points lower at 11,993, recording its sharpest one-day fall in the last six months. Broader indices were in-line with benchmarks with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap declining over 2 percent each.

Fears of supply disruption to oil gained ground after US President Donald Trump threatened sanctions on Iraq, the second-largest producer among the OPEC, after Iraq's parliament voted in favor of expelling the US and foreign troops. Iraq’s move is an outcome of a growing backlash against the US killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad on Friday. Trump also threatened to retaliate against Iran after the country vowed to avenge the killing of its top commander.

Among stocks, only 4 stocks - Titan, Wipro, Dr. Reddy's, and TCS were positive in the Nifty50 index, with the remaining 46 stocks ending the day in the red. SBI, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Zee, and Yes Bank were the top losers, down between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent.

All sectoral indices were negative for the day. Nifty PSU Bank fell the most, down 4.3 percent, wile Nifty Metal shed 2.9 percent. Nifty Bank declined 2.6 percent and Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty slipped over 2.4 percent each. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma were also down 1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.