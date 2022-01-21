Closing Bell: Sensex declines 425 points, Nifty at 17,600; midcaps decline over 2%

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed over half a percent lower but off Friday's intra-day lows, extending the sell-off for the fourth day.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 59,037 , as it declined over 425 points and the Nifty50 index slumped 140 points to end at 17,617. The broader markets underperformed the headline indices as both mid-caps and small-caps declined over 2 percent. The market breadth favours the declines due to the large fall in midcaps.

Among sectoral gauges, Nifty Media, Consumer Durables and PSU Bank indices declined over 3 percent. Nifty Metal and Realty slumped over 2 percent. Nifty Bank, Auto also closed the day in the red. Nifty Pharma stocks closed over 1 percent lower. Nifty FMCG index outperformed the market as it closed over 0.3 percent higher.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever , Maruti, Hero Moto, Nestle India led the gains, as each scrip rose up to 4 percent. Leading the losses were Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Shree Cement, Divi's Lab, and Coal India.

Globally, European shares dropped, following losses from Asia and a late slump in the US as fears about the pace of monetary policy tightening and a batch of weaker-than-expected earnings knocked investor confidence again. Futures pointed to more losses in the United States when Wall Street opened.

Oil prices pulled back too as another bout of risk aversion spread across markets and sent traders looking for safety in government bonds.

In Europe, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE declined over 1 percent. In Asia, Japan declined nearly 1 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 1 percent. Chinese shares were also weaker even a day after the Chinese central bank cut the benchmark mortgage rates Thursday to prop up the economy.

Over in commodities, oil prices plunged after rising to seven-year highs this week, as an increase in US crude and fuel stockpiles prompted investors to take profits from the rally. Both benchmarks, US WTI oil and Brent crude, dipped over 2 percent.

With inputs from Reuters