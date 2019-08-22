Closing Bell: Sensex crashes 587 points, Nifty below 10,750 amid market sell-off; Yes Bank tanks 12%

The Sensex ended 587 points down at 36,473, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 177 points to end the day at 10,741.
Yes Bank, Vedanta, Indiabulls Housing, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance led the losses on Nifty50.
In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap fell 1.9 percent and the Nifty Smallcap index tanked 2.8 percent.
