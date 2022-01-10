Closing Bell: Sensex closes at 60,400, Nifty crosses 18,000; Tata Motors, Maruti lead

The stock market closed higher for the second straight session in a row, with benchmarks closing at a near two-month high, closing at the intraday high.

The 30-scrip Sensex rose above 60,400, finally closing at 60,395 , as it rose 650 points. The Nifty50 index surged 190 points to end at 18,003. The broader markets supported the rally as both mid-caps and small-caps rallied a percent higher. The market breadth favours the advances, with three stocks rising for every one stock that slipped.

Among sectoral gauges, a strong rally was seen in Nifty Bank, Auto, Media, Realty, Financial Services, Consumer Durables. Nifty Media index rose over 2 percent higher, Nifty PSU Bank surged over 3 percent. Nifty Realty closed 2 percent higher. Nifty Auto closed nearly 2 percent higher and Nifty Bank closed 1.5 percent higher. Nifty Pharma closed flat.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, UPL, Hero Moto, Titan, Maruti, and Tata Motors led the gains, as each scrip rose over 3 to 4 percent. Leading the losses were Wipro, Divi's Lab, Nestle India, Asian Paints, and Tata Consumer.

Globally, stock markets struggled Monday as US Treasury yields reached a new two-year high and investors fretted about the prospect of rising interest rates and a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The small fall on Monday follows on from a bruising first week of the year when a strong signal from the Federal Reserve that it would tighten policy faster to tackle inflation. Meanwhile, data showed a strong US labour market, unnerving investors who had pushed equities to record highs over the holiday period.

Wall Street futures pointed to a mixed open, with the S&P 500 suffering its worst start to the year since 2016. Asian shares, more or less, bucked the trend on Monday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added over half a percent.

In commodity markets, gold was a shade stronger at $1,796 an ounce and well short of its January top of $1,831. Oil prices held to recent gains, having climbed 5 percent last week helped in part by supply disruptions from the unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya.

With inputs from Reuters

Also Read // Paytm shares slump to fresh low after Macquarie cuts target price by 25%