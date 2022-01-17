Closing Bell: Sensex closes above 61,300; Nifty at 18,300 for first time in 3 months; Hero MotoCorp leads

The Indian equity benchmark indices recovered from opening lows to close with minor gains Monday led by the likes of Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors. The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 61,308 , as it rose 85 points and the Nifty50 index surged over 50 points to end at 18,308. Nifty closed above 18,300 for the first time in three months.

The broader markets posted gains as well with mid-caps and small-caps rising 0.14 and 0.5 percent higher, respectively. The market breadth favours the advances, with three stocks rising for every two stocks that slipped.

Among sectoral gauges, a strong rally was seen in Nifty Auto and Realty indices. Nifty Auto rallied over 2 percent and the Nifty Realty index surged over 1 percent. Nifty FMCG, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas sectors also posted healthy gains. However, indices like Nifty Bank, Pharma, IT closed the day in the red.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Hero MotoCorp , Grasim, ONGC, UltraCement, and Tata Motors led the gains, as each scrip rose over 2 to 5 percent. Leading the losses were HCL Tech, HDFC Bank , Axis Bank, Cipla, and Britannia.

Globally, share markets were trading mixed with Chinese bluechips surging over half a percent after a slew of economic data confirmed the deadening effect of coronavirus restrictions on consumer spending, prompting Beijing to ease monetary policy.

Worryingly, in China, the retail sales rose only 1.7 percent year-on-year in December, missing forecasts by 2 percent. Industrial output fared slightly better as the economy grew above the forecasts at 4 percent in the fourth quarter. However, analysts said the Omicron risks will be fully priced in the combined Jan-Fed data as the lockdowns began in late December.

China's central bank in response cut the key lending rates by 10 basis points. The cut came as a surprise as it was larger than expected.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3 percent. But Japan's Nikkei surged over half a percent. Hong Kong's declined over half a percent. And Elsewhere in Australia, shares rose over 0.3 percent.

Over in the west, Dow Jones Futures rose 0.15 percent. Germany's DAX surged 0.4 percent and Britain's FTSE climbed over half a percent higher, as did France's CAC.

The risk of higher rates kept non-yielding gold restrained at $1,820 an ounce. Oil prices have climbed for four weeks straight, but such is the demand that the physical barrels are changing hands at near-record high premiums.

Brent crude oil was last flat at $86.10, having earlier pipped the 2021 top of $86.70. The 2018 peak is at $86.74 and a break would take it to the highs last seen in 2014. The US crude was up over 0.3 percent to $84.10.

With inputs from Reuters

