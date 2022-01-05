Closing Bell: Sensex closes above 60,000, Nifty at 17,925; Bajaj Twins lead

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed in the green for the fourth straight session, rising over half a percent led by Bajaj Twins, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank. The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 60,223 , as it jumped 365 points and the Nifty50 index surged 120 points to end at 17,925. During the session, Nifty rose as high as 17,945.

The broader markets, however, underperformed the headline indices as smallcaps declined 0.25 percent and midcaps closed 0.15 percent higher. Therefore, the market breadth remained flat, with the advance-decline ratio at 1:1.

35 of Nifty's 50 stocks closed in the green today in a rally led by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Grasim, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. These scrips rose over 3 to 5 percent. Leading the losses were major IT stocks like Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Divi's Labs, Power Grid.

Globally, the optimism with which markets started the year showed signs of waning, with European stock indexes mixed following a weaker Asian session that saw higher US Treasury yields hurt technology stocks.

With investors expecting the Federal Reserve to begin hiking interest rates as early as March, US Treasury yields jumped Monday and Tuesday. But on Wednesday they pulled back slightly.

After the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell over 1 percent in Wall Street on Tuesday, Asian shares fell as well. In Hong Kong, tech shares were also hit by China's fines on Alibaba, Tencent and Bilibili.

With inflation having surged in the past six months, investors will be looking at the minutes from the Fed's December meeting, released at 1900 GMT, for signs of policymakers' willingness to tighten monetary policy.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up over 1 percent at $46,400, still significantly below its most recent all-time high of $69,000 reached in November.

Oil prices also slipped slightly, with both US West Texas Intermediate crude and Brent crude futures losing 0.3 percent

With inputs from Reuters