Closing bell: Sensex closes 271 points higher, Nifty ends at 12,180

Domestic stock markets settled on a positive note for first time this week on Thursday, driven by bargain-hunting and well-received earnings reports from select companies.

The Sensex gained 271.02 points, or 0.66 percent, to settle Thursday's trade at 41,386.40. The Nifty rose 73 points, or 0.60 percent, to settle at 12,179.90.

The Nifty MidCap 100 index rose 1.42 percent, while the banking gauge, Nifty Bank gained over a percent.

Gains in banking, auto and realty stocks led the markets higher.

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index were Yes Bank, Indian Oil, GAIL, Larsen & Toubro and BPCL, ending between 2.74 percent and 6.63 percent higher.

Infosys, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank were the top contributors to the gains in Sensex.