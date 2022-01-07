0

Closing Bell: Sensex closes 140 points higher; Nifty reclaims 17,800; Grasim, ONGC lead

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Sensex and Nifty recovered from day's losses in the last hour of trading to close in the green Friday. Nifty Bank gained over 250 points and the midcap index surged 150 points. Reliance, TCS, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank lifted the indices, while HDFC and L&T dragged. Market breath favours the advances with the advance-decline ratio at 3:2.

The Indian equity benchmark indices swung between gains and losses Friday before finishing the session higher as investors assessed the impact of a potentially faster than expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Rising Omicron cases also kept the investors cautious.
The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 59,744, as it rose 140 points and the Nifty50 index surged 65 points to end at 17,812. The broader markets supported the rally as both mid-caps and small-caps rallied 0.3 percent higher each. The market breadth favours the advances, with three stocks rising for every two that slipped.
Among sectoral gauges, a strong rally was seen in the bank and financial indices. Meanwhile, the auto index declined 0.3 percent. Nifty FMCG index rose over half a percent while Nifty Media declined 0.7 percent. Nifty Realty, Healthcare, Pharma, and Consumer Durables indices closed the day in the red.
Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Grasim, ONGC, Hindalco, HDFC Life, Shree Cement led the gains, as each scrip rose over 2 to 5 percent. Leading the losses were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, Bajaj Finance, and Titan.
Globally, Asian stocks were trading mixed ahead of a key US jobs report release that investors believe will reinforce the case for an early Federal Reserve rate hike, a Reuters report said. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose over 0.8 percent. Japan's Nikkei, however, was trading in the red, flat. And Hong Kong's HSI surged nearly 2 percent.
