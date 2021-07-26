Closing Bell: Sensex closes 120 points lower, Nifty at 15,820; financials, auto stocks drag

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended with minor cuts on Thursday after a rangebound session, as financial and auto stocks swooned amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex closed 123 points lower at 52,852 and the Nifty settled 31 points lower at 15,824. Broader markets were trading mixed with mid-caps falling 0.03 percent and small-caps rising 0.29 percent. The market breadth is neutral and the advance-decline ratio rests at 1:1.

On the Nifty50 index, SBI Life, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, Divi's Lab, and UltraCement were the top gainers. And JSW Steel, Wipro, Reliance, Tate Bank of India, and BPCL led the losses.

Of the indices, Nifty IT, Media, Metal, and Pharma closed in the green, whereas Nifty Bank, Auto, Fin Services, FMCG, and Realty closed in the red. While Nifty Metal rose 0.5 percent, Nifty Realty dropped over 1 percent and Nifty Auto was down over half a percent.

Reliance and HDFC Bank dragged the indices, while Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank lent support. Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 1,642 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, rising 31.9 percent from Rs 1,244.4 crore in the year-ago period.