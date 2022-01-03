Closing Bell: Sensex close to 60,000, Nifty breaches 17,600; Coal India, ICICI Bank lead

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed 1.5 percent higher in the first trading session of 2021 with Nifty breaching the 17,600 mark during the session.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 59,183, as it rose 930 points and the Nifty50 index surged 270 points to end at 17,625. The broader markets supported the rally as both mid-caps and small-caps rallied a percent higher. The market breadth favours the advances, with three stocks rising for every one stock that slipped.

Among sectoral gauges, a strong rally was seen in financial and metal indices, while Nifty pharma and healthcare indices ended in the red. Nifty Bank, Private Bank and Financial Services closed over 2.5 percent higher. A sharp uptick in ICICI and HDFC Bank lead Nifty Bank to close over 200-day moving averages. Nifty Metal, PSU Bank closed over 2 percent higher. Nifty Consumer Durables, IT, Auto, and Oil & Gas indexes rose over 1 percent.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, 44 ended in the green with Coal India, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, and ICICI Bank leading the gains, as each scrip rose over 3 to 6 percent. Leading the losses were Cipla, Dr Reddy, Mahindra & Mahindra, Divi's Lab, and Tech Mahindra.

Nalco surges 2 percent after the management said third-quarter results will beat the second-quarter performance. An 11 percent rise in M&HCV sales for December lifted Ashok Leyland above the 200-day moving average. RBL Bank closed over 5 percent higher today after witnessing a sharp decline last week.

