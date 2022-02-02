Closing Bell: Sensex nears 60,000, Nifty at 17,780; investors gain Rs 6 lakh crore in 2 sessions

The Indian equity benchmark indices surged for the third straight session, to close at two-week highs Wednesday on the heels of a ' growth-oriented ' budget that stepped up on spending. The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 59,558 , as it rose 695 points and the Nifty50 index surged over 200 points to end at 17,780.

The broader markets supported the rally as both mid-caps and small-caps rallied 1.2 and 1.5 percent, respectively. The market breadth favours the advances, with three stocks rising for every one stock that slipped.

Investors have added Rs 6 lakh crore of wealth in two sessions after the announcement of the union budget Tuesday. In the past three sessions, investors have added Rs 9 lakh crore.

Among sectoral gauges, a strong rally was seen in financial and realty stocks. Nifty Bank closed over 2 percent higher, Nifty Financial Services surged over 1.9 percent, Nifty PSU Bank advanced over 3.5 percent, and Nifty Private Bank surged over 2 percent. Nifty Pharma closed over 1.2 percent higher and Nifty IT advanced over 1 percent. Nifty Metal closed 1 percent higher and Nifty Oil & Gas surged over half a percent.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, and HDFC Life led the gains, as each scrip rose up to 5 percent. Leading the losses were Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, UltraCement, Hero Moto, Britannia.

Nifty Bank gained over 825 points to close at 39,330 and all of its constituents closed higher in today's session, with HDFC Bank leading the rally. HDFC Ltd rose over 2 percent after reporting a nine-quarter high AUM growth.

Jubilant FoodWorks, Balarampur Chini slid and Dabur rose after reporting the third-quarter numbers. Dr Lal, Union Bank, Vodafone Idea, GSPL, and Oracle were the top midcap gainers. Chola Investment, Chambal Fertilisers, Indian Hotels, Polycab are the top midcap losers.

