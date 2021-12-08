Closing Bell: Sensex climbs 1,000 points higher, Nifty at 17,400; ICICI Bank, SBI Bank lead

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed higher for the third straight session amid broad-based gains. The market has risen over 3 percent in the past two sessions, making it the best 2-day gain in nine months. Strong global cues, fading Omicron concerns, and Reserve Bank of India maintaining status quo pushed both the benchmarks nearly 2 percent higher.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed 1,016 points higher at 58,650, and the Nifty50 index surged nearly 300 points to end at 17,469. The broader markets supported the rally as both mid-caps and small-caps rallied a percent higher.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, 45 closed in the green, with Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Hindalco, SBI, Bajaj Finserv leading the gains. Each scrip rose over 3 to 4 percent. Leading the losses were HDFC Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid, Divi's Labs, and IOC. The market breadth favoured the advances in the session, with three stocks rising for every one that fell.

Among sectors on NSE, a strong rally was seen in Nifty Media, Auto, and PSU Bank sectors as they rose nearly 2.5 percent. Sectors like Nifty IT, Metal, Realty, Financial Services, and Bank rose over 2 percent. All the sectors closed higher.

Globally, a rebound in the market sentiment continued for the third day in early European trading Wednesday, with world shares set for their biggest two-day jump since November last year. Apparently, investors are becoming less concerned about the Omicron variant and its impact on economic recovery.

The STOXX 600 had its biggest daily jump since November 2020 on Tuesday and, despite European stock index futures initially being in the red on Wednesday, the STOXX 600 was up nearly half a percent. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was up 0.2 percent - its highest since Nov. 26, when Omicron fears first hit markets.

Oil prices edged slightly higher after falling nearly half a percent in the Asia session. Brent crude index rose to $72.22 and US oil was up at $75.68.

