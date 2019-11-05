Closing Bell: Sensex and Nifty snap 7-day gaining streak; Zee, IndusInd Bank top losers

Indian shares ended the volatile session on a mildly lower on Tuesday, snapping seven sessions of gains. Gains in index heavyweights like Bajaj Finance, ITC, and HDFC Bank capped major losses in all the other indices. Overall, market breadth turned in favour of declines with the advance-decline ratio at 2:3.

Meanwhile, Asian peers rose on increasing signs of a truce between the US and China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India will not join a China-led regional trade pact as it failed to address Delhi’s concerns over market access.

The Sensex ended the day 54 points lower at 40,243, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 24 points to end the day at 11,917.

The Nifty Midcap fell 1 percent, while and the Nifty Smallcap index lost 0.8 percent.

Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel, UPL, and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Zee, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Eicher Motors, and Sun Pharma led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty FMCG, ended in red for the day. Nifty Media fell the most, down 1.4 percent during the day, followed by Nifty Pharma, down 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Metal also declined 0.9 percent and all banking indices were also in red. However, Nifty FMCG rose 0.3 percent for the day.

Yes Bank rose 3 percent after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought nearly 1.3 crore shares of the private sector lender for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions.

Shares of Varun Beverages gained 11 percent after global brokerage house CLSA maintained buy rating with a price target of Rs 860 per share.