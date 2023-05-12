Closing bell: Sensex and Nifty 50 recover from lows, Eicher Motors, M&M top gainers

Closing bell: Eicher Motors, M&M, and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers as financials and auto sector led in a volatile session on May 12. While Nifty Bank performed the best, Nifty Metal shed the most.

Indian indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — ended May 12 trading session marginally higher. The BSE Sensex ended in green rising 123 points to 62,027.90, while the broader Nifty 50 index closed above 18,300, up 17 points.

At today’s close of 43,793, Nifty Bank is less than 400 points away from touching a record high. The sectoral index continued to gain momentum with most constituents closing higher.

Market breadth favoured declines as midcaps underperformed and the index slipped 133 points to 32,468.

Nifty Auto closes at an all-time high with Eicher Motors, Mahindra and Mahinrda and Tata Motors emerging as the top Nifty gainers at close.

Polycab and Siemens ended at 52-week highs following strong quarterly financial results for the January to March 2023 period. Cipla shares ended three percent off lows after posting a mixed Q4 result. Intellect Design and South Indian Bank rose 13 percent and eight percent, respectively, after reporting quarterly earnings.

Manappuram Finance, meanwhile, fell more than four percent and Indraprastha Gas ended in red ahead of Q4 results. Gujarat State Petronet saw profit booking and closed in the red after reporting Q4 results.

Metal stocks remained weak given the fall in prices of the commodity. Stocks were down up to three percent.

BSE companies gained a market cap of nearly Rs 35,000 crore on Friday.

Market this week

The domestic market gained for the third straight week with Sensex and Nifty up over a percent each. Financial stocks outperformed with sectoral index Nifty Bank rising 2.6 percent while midcap ended a percent higher.

Most sectoral indices posted gains. While auto gained the most PSU bank was the top losing index

As many as 37 out of 50 Nifty stocks recorded gains. IndusInd, Tata Motors and Eicher were the top gainers while DRL, Hindalco, L&T, UPL, JSW Steel were the top Nifty losers.

