Indian indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — ended May 12 trading session marginally higher. BSE Sensex ended in green rising 123 points to 62,027.90, while the broader Nifty 50 index closed above 18,300, up 17 points.

Eicher Motors, M&M, IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers. Among sectors Nifty Bank performed the best and Nifty Metal shed the most.

Rupee ended at 82.16/$ against Thursday’s close of 82.09/$.