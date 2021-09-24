Closing Bell: Sensex above 60,000 for first time, Nifty at 17,853 as market races to fresh peaks

Indian equity benchmarks raced to new peaks on Friday with the S&P BSE Sensex index taking out the 60,000 mark. Strength in IT and automobile helped the market achieve the milestone while real estate stocks remained in high demand. Banking stocks also rose though the sectoral gauge gave up most of its day's gain, limiting the upside.

The Sensex index ended 163.1 points or 0.3 percent higher at 60,048.5 and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark gained 15.8 points or 0.1 percent to settle at 17,838.8 -- both record closing highs, though giving up most of their intraday gains.

During the session, both indices surged to new all-time highs, as Sensex touched 60,333 and Nifty 17,947.7.

Both indices clocked a fifth back-to-back weekly gain. Easing concerns about a possible third wave of the pandemic on rapid vaccinations boosted the market sentiment, say analysts.

Among blue-chip stocks, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki, closing between 1.6 percent and 3.7 percent higher, were among the top gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SBI, Divi's Labs, Shree Cement and Axis Bank -- falling between 1.9 percent and 3.9 percent -- were the worst hit among the 30 laggards in the 50-strong Nfity50 universe.

Broader markets underperformed the headline indices, with the midcap index falling 0.8 percent and the smallcap barometer finishing the day flat.