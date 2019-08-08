#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Closing bell: Possible rollback of FPI surcharge lifts indices; Sensex ends 637 points higher, Nifty reclaims 11,000

Updated : August 08, 2019 05:06 PM IST

Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, with Nifty reclaiming 11,00 levels after reports that the government is likely to roll-back recently imposed higher tax on foreign policy investors (FPIs).
The Sensex ended 637 points higher at 37,327 while the broader Nifty50 index surged 177 points to end the day at 11,032.
HCL Technologies gained 7 percent and was the top index gainer on both the indices after it reported mixed performance for the June quarter.
Closing bell: Possible rollback of FPI surcharge lifts indices; Sensex ends 637 points higher, Nifty reclaims 11,000
