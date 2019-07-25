Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex extend losses for 5th session on continued overseas selling; metal, auto stocks slump

Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, on the back of selling by overseas investors following disappointing corporate earnings amidst growth worries.

Investors were concerned about the growth prospects of Asia's second-largest economy after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its annual growth forecast for the country.

The IMF cut its forecast for Indian economic growth by 30 basis points to 7 percent in 2019, and 7.2 percent in 2020, citing a weaker-than-expected outlook for domestic demand.

The Sensex ended 135 points lower at 37,848, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 60 points to end at 11,271. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap index fell 1.5 percent each.

Corporate results in India have taken a hit amid sluggish demand, a liquidity crisis in the shadow banking sector, and weak monsoons, with some of the country’s biggest companies issuing warnings of slower growth.

Zee, Asian Paints, HDFC, HUL, and HCL Tech were top gainers on the Nifty50, while UPL, Adani Ports, Indiabulls Housing, Eicher Motors, and Bajaj Finance led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty Media and Nifty FMCG, ended in red for the day. The Nifty Metal index lost 2.4 percent followed by the Nifty Auto which was down 2 percent. Nifty PSU Bank index also declined 1.7 percent, while, the Nifty Pharma index fell 1.8 percent. Nifty IT and Nifty Bank indices around 0.6 percent each.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises surged over 4 percent, lifting Nifty Media index 1.5 percent on stellar Q1 earnings. It reported a 62.56 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 529.76 crore for Q1 helped by growth in subscription revenue. Nifty Media index rose 1.7 percent led by Zee.

Asian Paints lso gained 3.4 percent on robust Q1 results. Its consolidated net profit rose 18 percent at Rs 672.09 crore (YoY).

Torrent Pharma rose 8 percent after the company's net profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, jumped 33 percent to Rs 216 crore on robust sales. The profit in Q1FY19 stood at Rs 163 crore.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declined 10 percent after India's largest tractor financier reported a 66 percent slump in its June-quarter consolidated net profit. M&M Financial's consolidated net profit fell to Rs 108.50 crore in the three months ended June 30 compared to Rs 322.30 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.