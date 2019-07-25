#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex extend losses for 5th session on continued overseas selling; metal, auto stocks slump

Updated : July 25, 2019 07:51 AM IST

Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth straight session on Wednesday amid disappointing corporate earnings.
The Sensex ended 135 points lower at 37,848, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 60 points to end at 11,271.
All sectoral indices, except Nifty Media and Nifty FMCG, ended in red for the day.
