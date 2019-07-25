Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex extend losses for 5th session on continued overseas selling; metal, auto stocks slump
Updated : July 25, 2019 07:51 AM IST
Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth straight session on Wednesday amid disappointing corporate earnings.
The Sensex ended 135 points lower at 37,848, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 60 points to end at 11,271.
All sectoral indices, except Nifty Media and Nifty FMCG, ended in red for the day.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more