Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end flat; IOC, Bajaj Finance top gainers, Titan tanks 12%
Updated : July 09, 2019 03:43 PM IST
The Sensex ended 10 points higher at 38,731, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 3 points to end at 11,556 today.
Indian benchmark indices pared morning losses to end flat on Tuesday, on the back of a recovery in large-cap stocks.
Bajaj Finance, sun Pharma, IOC, Bajaj Finserv and HeroMoto Corp were top gainers on the Nifty50.
