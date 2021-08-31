Closing Bell: Nifty scales 17,000 for the first time, Sensex jumps 650 points

The Indian equity benchmark indices scaled new record highs Tuesday and closed over a percent higher as investors pushed metal, pharma, and IT stock higher.

The Sensex closed at 57,552 -- over 662 points higher and the Nifty50 index closed over 201 points higher at 17,132. Both the indices closed at record highs. Nifty saw the fastest-ever 1,000-point gain in its move from 16,000 to 17,000.

The broader markets supported the rally as midcap and smallcap indices surged 0.16 and 0.37 percent, respectively. However, the market breadth remained mildly in favour of declines.

On the Nifty50 index, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, and Shree Cement were the top gainers. Each scrip gained over 4 to 7 percent. Leading the losses were Tata Motors, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, and Power Grid. Each scrip lost almost 0.25 to 1.50 percent.

Monthly snapshot

Nifty is expected to post the biggest monthly gain in the last nine months since November 2020. This came after the index posted monthly losses in the last two months.

39 of 50 Nifty stocks gained the most in August, with TCS, HDFC, RIL, and HDFC Bank being top contributors to Nifty hitting 17,000. Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Britannia were the top gainers this month.

The midcap index is also expected post monthly gain for the 15th straight month. It has been posting positive returns every month since June 2020.

While positive returns are normal for the midcap index, it is not so for Nifty Bank. It will post positive returns in August after falling for two straight months. Regardless though, it is Nifty IT that gained the most amongst indices in August. The tech index is up over 12 percent -- August 2021 proves to be the best month for Nifty IT in the past year.

Over in the commodities sector, oil fell half a percent with the brent trading at $72.80 and US oil trading at $68.44. Spot gold gained 0.30 percent to $1817.30 per ounce and silver rose to $24.215.