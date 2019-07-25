#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Closing Bell: Nifty holds 11,250 on expiry day, Sensex ends flat; Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance top losers

Updated : July 25, 2019 05:38 PM IST

The Sensex ends 17 points lower at 37,831, while the broader Nifty50 index loses 19 points to end at 11,252.
Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, and JSW Steel lead the losses on Nifty50 index.
Tata Motors falls 4.8 percent ahead of its Q1 earnings.
