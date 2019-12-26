Closing Bell: Nifty ends December F&O expiry below 12,150, Sensex down 297 points; Yes Bank falls 4%

Indian shares ended the December F&O expiry near day's low on Thursday dragged by index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, L&T, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel. Among sectors, major selling was seen in banking, pharma and energy indices during the day.

The BSE Sensex ended 297 points lower at 41,164 and the Nifty50 settled 88 points lower at 12,126. Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices were, however, up 0.02 percent and 0.07 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, among global equities, European stocks saw fresh record gains as did the Nasdaq on Wall Street in a year-end rally spurred by hopes of a US-Sino Phase 1 trade deal.

ONGC, Vedanta, JSW Steel, NTPC, and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, RIL, Sun Pharma, and Adani Ports led the losses.

Most sectoral indices ended the day in red. Nifty PSU Bank shed 1.4 percent for the day, while Nifty Energy and Nifty Pharma were down around 0.9 percent each. Nifty Bank also lost 0.8 percent and FMCG and IT indices were down 0.4 percent each. Meanwhile, among gainers, Nifty Metal advanced 0.8 percent and Nifty Media added 0.05 percent.

Eveready Industries India jumped 5 percent after the company was allowed to go ahead with the sale of its property at Hyderabad.