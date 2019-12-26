Market
Closing Bell: Nifty ends December F&O expiry below 12,150, Sensex down 297 points; Yes Bank falls 4%
Updated : December 26, 2019 03:39 PM IST
Indian shares ended the December F&O expiry near day's low on Thursday.
Among sectors, major selling was seen in banking, pharma and energy indices during the day.
