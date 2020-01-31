Market
Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 12,000, Sensex 190 points lower post economic survey; IT, auto stocks drag
Updated : January 31, 2020 03:51 PM IST
Indian markets ended lower on Friday, dragged by metals, IT stocks, after the economic survey predicted FY20 GDP growth at 5 percent.
The BSE Sensex ended 190 points lower at 40,723, while the Nifty50 index fell 74 points to settle at 11,962.
Kotak Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti AIrtel, and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers on the Nifty index while, Tata Motors, ONGC, PowerGrid, UPL, and IOC led the losses.
