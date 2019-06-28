Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,850 on June F&O Expiry, Sensex flat; auto stocks gain, IT falls
Updated : June 28, 2019 07:17 AM IST
Indian benchmark indices ended the June F&O expiry flat on Thursday as gains in auto and realty sectors were capped by losses in IT and metal space.
The Sensex ended 6 points lower at 39,586, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 6 points to end at 11,841.
Tech Mahindra, Reliance, HCL Tech, ITC, and Hindalco led the losses on Nifty50.
