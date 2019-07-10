In association with
Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,500 for first time since May 17, Sensex down 174 points; Bajaj Finance falls 5%

Updated : July 10, 2019 03:46 PM IST

Indian benchmark indices lower on Wednesday with the Nifty ending below 11,500 for the first time since May 17, dragged mainly by auto, metal and PSU Bank stocks.
The Sensex ended 174 points higher at 38,557, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 57 points to end at 11,499.
Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and BPCL led the losses on Nifty50.
Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,500 for first time since May 17, Sensex down 174 points; Bajaj Finance falls 5%
