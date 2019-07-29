#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,200, Sensex down 196 points; Indiabulls Housing plummets 12%

Updated : July 29, 2019 04:00 PM IST

The Sensex ended 196 points lower at 37,686, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 95 points to end at 11,189.
Indiabulls Housing, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, Vedanta, and Bharti Infratel led the losses on Nifty50 index.
Auto stocks declined after reports that the government had proposed a hike in vehicle renewal and registration charges.
