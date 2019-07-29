Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,200, Sensex down 196 points; Indiabulls Housing plummets 12%

The Sensex ended 196 points lower at 37,686, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 95 points to end at 11,189.
Indiabulls Housing, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, Vedanta, and Bharti Infratel led the losses on Nifty50 index.
Auto stocks declined after reports that the government had proposed a hike in vehicle renewal and registration charges.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more