Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,100, Sensex down 289 points; bank stocks drag, YES Bank tanks 9%
Updated : July 30, 2019 04:14 PM IST
The benchmark indices were mainly dragged by banking, metal and auto indices.
Banks were dragged by RBL Bank, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda and SBI, down in the range of 4.5-12 percent.
