Closing bell: Nifty ends below 11,000, Sensex falls 463 points; IT, metal stocks drag

Indian shares began August on a somber note, tracking losses in broader Asia to end over 1 percent lower on Thursday. The Sensex ended 463 points down at 37,018 while the broader Nifty50 index lost 138 points to end the day at 10,980.

Sentiment was lowered after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the 25 basis point rate cut was not the start of a lengthy easing cycle that investors were hoping for. Powell described the rate cut as “a mid-cycle adjustment to policy”, which markets took as a sign that sharp further cuts were not imminent.

Asian shares slipped to six-week lows post Powell's comments. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also faltered 0.8 percent, extending losses for a fifth day to the lowest since mid-June. Losses in Chinese shares accelerated after they opened lower with the blue-chip index down 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, weak earnings results for the June-quarter continued to pour cold water on investor sentiment.

In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap fell 1 percent and Nifty Smallcap index tanked 1.2 percent.

Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Infratel, Wipro, PowerGrid, and Reliance Industries were top gainers on the Nifty50 while Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, SBI, and Hindalco led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty Auto, ended lower for the day. The Nifty Metal index fell the most, down 3.1 percent, followed by media which was down 3 percent. Nifty PSU Bank declined 2.6 percent while Nifty Bank fell 1.7 percent for the day. Nifty IT and Nifty Financial Services also lost around 1.6-1.8 percent.

IT stocks were under pressure after US software services company Cognizant flagged lower spending by major banking clients in the second half of the year, stoking concerns for the domestic sector that depends heavily on banking clients for revenue. Tata Elxsi, Mindtree, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra fell between 1.5-4 percent.