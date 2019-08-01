Closing bell: Nifty ends below 11,000, Sensex falls 463 points; IT, metal stocks drag

Indian shares began August on a somber note, tracking losses in broader Asia to end over 1 percent lower on Thursday.
The Sensex ended 463 points lower at 37,018 while the broader Nifty50 index lost 138 points to end at 10,980.
All sectoral indices, except Nifty Auto, ended lower for the day.
