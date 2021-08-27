Closing Bell: Nifty ends at record high, Sensex surges 175 points; broader markets outperform

The Indian equity market indices shrugged off taper worries ahead of the Jackson Hole Meeting at 7:30 today and surged to an all-time high in the last trading session of the week.

The S&P BSE Sensex index closed 175 points higher at 56,124 and the Nifty50 index rose 68 points to close at 17,705 -- a record closing high for the index. Nifty50 had scaled another all-time high Friday, as it hit 16,722. The broader market indices outperformed the benchmarks with mid- and small-caps gaining almost a percent.

Top gainers among the Nifty50 index were UltraCement, Hindalco, SBI Life, L&T, and Dr Reddy's. Each scrip rose between 2 to 3.5 percent. Leading the losses were IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consumer, and HDFC Bank, with each scrip losing over 0.5 to 1 percent.

Among NSE's sectoral gauges, almost all indices closed in the green, but the Nifty Bank closed flat. Leading the rally was Nifty Metal, rising over 1.5 percent. Following it was Nifty Healthcare Index and Pharma, closing over 1 percent. Nifty IT, FMCG, Financial Services, Realty, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas closed over half a percent higher.

Globally, markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed, while US stock futures were marginally higher. The European markets were also muted as caution prevailed ahead of the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments at the Jackson Hole Summit

In the commodities market, the energy and metals packs saw some sharp activity. Natural Gas, crude oil, and Aluminium were all a percent higher. Gold and silver were also trading in the green.