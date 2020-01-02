Market
Closing Bell: Nifty ends at record close, Sensex surges 321 points; metals, banks lead gains
Updated : January 02, 2020 04:00 PM IST
The Sensex ended 321 points higher at 41,627, while the Nifty settled 100 points higher at a new closing high of 12,282 as against previous closing high of 12,271.80, hit on December 20.
Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap up 1.4 percent each.
Major buying was seen in banking, metal, and auto stocks, while gains in index heavyweights like RIL, HDFC, L&T, and HDFC Bank also lifted the indices.
