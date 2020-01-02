Closing Bell: Nifty ends at record close, Sensex surges 321 points; metals, banks lead gains

Indian market ended higher with Nifty at record closing high on Thursday, as investors cheered Beijing’s monetary policy easing decision and upbeat cues on the Sino-US trade deal front. Major buying was seen in banking, metal, and auto stocks, while gains in index heavyweights like RIL, HDFC, L&T, and HDFC Bank also lifted the indices.

The Sensex ended 321 points higher at 41,627, while the Nifty settled 100 points higher at a new closing high of 12,282 as against previous closing high of 12,271.80, hit on December 20.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap up 1.4 percent each.

China’s central bank cut the amount of cash that all banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 800 billion yuan ($114.91 billion) in funds to shore up the slowing economy.

Aiding sentiment further was US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that the signing of the Phase 1 trade deal with China will take place on January 15.

Tata Motors, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cements, IndusInd Bank and JSW Steel were the top gainers on Nifty50 up between 3 percent and 5 percent, while Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, Cipla, and TCS led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty IT, ended the day in the green. Nifty Metal rose the most, up 2.7 percent amid US-China trade deal optimism. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank also rallied 1 percent. Nifty Auto rose 0.6 percent, Nifty Realty advanced 0.9 percent, and Nifty Fin Services was up 0.8 percent for the day.