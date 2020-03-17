  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Nifty ends at a fresh 3-year low, Sensex slumps 811 points; banks decline most

Updated : March 17, 2020 03:41 PM IST

The BSE Sensex ended the day 811 points lower at 30,579, while the Nifty50 ended 230 points lower at 8,967.
Broader markets also bled with the Nifty Midcap index down 2.5 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap index shed 3 percent during the day.
Shares of YES Bank surged 59 percent, in an otherwise weak market, after rating agency Moody's upgraded the lender's rating.
