Closing Bell: Nifty ends at a fresh 3-year low, Sensex slumps 811 points; banks decline most

Indian shares ended 2.5 percent lower post a volatile session on Tuesday, as headlines about the coronavirus outbreak and its global economic impact whiplashed investor sentiment. The fall was mainly lead by a decline in banking and financial stocks.

The BSE Sensex ended the day 811 points lower at 30,579, while the Nifty50 ended 230 points lower at 8,967. In intra-day deals, the indices rose up to 2 percent but were unable to hold on to gains.

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced steps to tackle the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, but left interest rates unchanged, adding that it stands ready to take any further measures as necessary.

Broader markets also bled with the Nifty Midcap index down 2.5 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap index shed 3 percent during the day.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma, also ended the day on a negative note. Banks and financial sectors fell the most with Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services down around 4.5 percent. Nifty IT also fell 2.7 percent and Nifty Metal was down 1 percent. Nifty Auto also shed 0.7 percent.

Among stocks, YES Bank, Eicher Motors, HUL, Hero MotoCorp, and Coal India were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Zee, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, UPL, and Bharti Infratel led the losses.

Shares of YES Bank surged 59 percent, in an otherwise weak market, after rating agency Moody's upgraded the lender's rating and changed its outlook to positive.