Indian shares rose on Thursday after encouraging corporate earnings reports and as the government said it plans to ease curbs on air travel, in a further relaxation of a weeks-long coronavirus lockdown that has bruised the economy.

The Sensex ended 114 points higher at 30,933, while Nifty rose 40 points to settle at 9,106. Gains were led by auto, FMCG and metal stocks.

ITC, Hindalco, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, and Maruti were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, and Adani Ports led the losses.

Better-than-expected March-quarter results from Bajaj Auto made the stock gain over 2.5 percent for the day.

Shares in Interglobe Aviation jumped 7 percent while second-biggest carrier SpiceJet climbed 4.9 percent after India announced a resumption of some domestic flights from May 25.